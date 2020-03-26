TYLER, Texas — Trane announced the company will scale back its manufacturing to limit the number of people entering the Tyler plant.

The announcement comes after an employee at the Tyler plant tested positive to COVID-19.

The company says works will report to the plant on a voluntary basis and will only allow essential workers on the site. The employees will be required to follow certain protocols including:

Self-assessment

Daily cleaning and sanitation

Social distancing

Passive screenings

Production employees not part of the essential workforce will not report to work, though they will continue to be paid.

The following protocols apply to all Trane plants:

Implemented protocol for anyone with symptoms or with exposure to someone with symptoms to stay away from the plant, or leave and self-quarantine for 14 days. From there, we notified anyone who had direct access to that person and cleaned the workstation.

Distributed 225 bottles of pH7Q hand sanitizer and 75 large bottles of work station sanitizer, and ensured that all restrooms had soap.

Increased cleaning of common areas like restrooms and breakrooms from 1x/day to 3x/day (including evenings). Used 60+ gallons of sanitizer on factory walls, spraying turnstiles and forklifts multiple times a day.

Stocked medical services with hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, respirators, gowns, gloves, sanitizer spray and face shields, which are available to employees as they need it.

Put new social distancing measures in place including spacing at time clocks and limited gatherings.

Conducting daily practices that include employee self-assessments, passive screenings, refreshing awareness posters and leadership by walking around.

RELATED: Trane did not inform officials of coronavirus suspicions before receiving confirmation

RELATED: Trane in Tyler remains closed for deep cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19