LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer who was everyone’s favorite Sandy in "Grease," has died. She was 73 and her husband said she died Monday at her California ranch.

Following the news of her passing, tributes have been coming in from actors, fans, and even from the Transit Drive-In.

On Monday the Transit Drive-In posted on Facebook saying not only was Newton-John well known for her role as Sandy, but she was also a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

The drive-in says in her honor, it will be playing "Grease" on retro Tuesday on Aug. 23 and 100% of all ticket sales will be donated to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund. It is an organization that is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

Newton-John reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with record sales that topped 100 million. Her fast-stepping duet with John Travolta “You’re the One That I Want” and the bouncy, R-rated smash “Physical” were some of the era's biggest songs.