Traveling musician, barbecue festival to make stop in Tyler this fall

TYLER, Texas — A traveling barbecue and musician festival will be making a stop in Tyler this September.

The Troubadour Festival, which is inspired by the traveling musician and the popularity of Texas barbecue, announced on Wednesday that after celebrating its inaugural event in Celina in 2021, this year's festivities will include three stops.

According to the announcement, the festival will make its second stop in Tyler on Sept. 10 on the downtown square. Its initial stop will be in Georgetown on June 4 at Garey Park.

For the third stop, the festival will conclude in Celina on Oct. 15 at the Old Celina Park. At each stop, there will be more than 40 of the best barbecue establishments in Texas.

"We had so much fun last year, we decided to do it three times in 2022. The biggest BBQ and music experience in Texas is coming to Georgetown, Tyler, and back to Celina, and we hope y'all can join us," the announcement read.

Tickets for the Georgetown lineup will go on sale March 15, and people can sign up for email updates at troubadourfestival.com.

Also in Tyler, the 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival will be held on the downtown square on May 7. Tickets are sold out, but those interested can still sign up for the wait list.