East Texans celebrate Longview native Travin Howard in Super Bowl LVI

Congratulations to Howard and the Los Angeles Rams on an incredible season and Super Bowl win.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Super Bowl LVI had something for East Texans to look forward to watching. Travin Howard, a former Longview Lobo, competed in his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Fans got a chance to witness history and celebrate in one of Longview's busiest bars -- Bubba's 33.

"We've got lots of fans showing up to support the Bengals and the Rams and just get together with friends," said Chelsee Dorgan, managing partner at Bubba's 33 in Longview. "This is the first real Super Bowl where we've got to get together and just have a fun time."

East Texans were divided between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. One of Bubba's 33 managers Areas Vasquez, is a huge Bengals fan and says he's been waiting for his team to compete in the big game his entire life.

"I finally got the chance to see my team go all the way and my boss is incredible we got the day off to come to see it," said Vasquez. "Been waiting my whole life for this."

However, Howard and the Rams came away with 23-20 win over the Bengals.

One of Howard's best friends and former Lobos teammate, Christopher Coby Sr., threw a watch party of his own in celebration of Howard. Coby says he always knew Howard had great talent and would make it big in the NFL.

"Growing up, Travin Howard, all his friends told him, 'man you're going make it,'" Coby said. "His body structure. and his work ethic, and his speed is just phenomenal. Just to know him and be beside him and be his best friend is a great honor."