State Rep. Travis Clardy still at odds with governor on school vouchers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — State Rep. Travis Clardy says the push by Gov. Greg Abbott for school vouchers is “wrong headed,” and he, like other lawmakers in the Legislature, want specifics from the governor.

Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, whose House District 11 covers six East Texas counties, said the governor has been vocal on the topic but has not followed up with details on why he favors vouchers.

He spoke this past week to a gathering of Panola County Republican Women in Carthage.