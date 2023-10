As of 4:30 p.m., the fire has been contained and no injuries were reported.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Fire responded to a structure fire caused by a downed tree branch on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to 1200 Kennedy Avenue in Tyler.

According to Tyler Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Lee, a tree branch fell onto an electrical line causing for the house to catch on fire.