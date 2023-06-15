"Trees Don't Get It Wrong People Do" event starts June 16

Join the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service this Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tyler Rose Garden to learn more about tree care.

TYLER, Texas — East Texans who have a passion for the environment or are interested in learning more about tree care can explore this tomorrow at the Tyler Rose Garden.

The program will begin Friday at 9 a.m. and run through noon.

Admission is $20 per person and tickets can be purchased at the entrance. Please note this event only accepts cash or checks.

Light refreshments and prizes will be made available for those who attend.

This special event will be hosted by Greg Grant, CEA - Horticulture for Smith County and Mark Tietz, certified arborist. They will dive into the health of trees and how to improve their longevity.

The location for this event is at 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler.