Ebner was selected just two picks after fellow East Texan Keaontay Ingram who went to the Arizona Cardinals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HENDERSON, Texas — A second East Texan is off the board.

With the 203rd pick of the NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears plucked Henderson graduate Trestan Ebner out of Baylor.

Ebner finished his final collegiate season third on the team with 26 receptions, second in receiving yards with 299 and first (tied) in receiving touchdowns with three.