Oppression trial begins; prostitution case involving Smith County constable postponed

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One trial for a Smith County constable accused of official oppression and two counts of prostitution began Monday with jury selection, while another was postponed for two weeks due to COVID-19.

Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Joshua Black was most recently arrested and indicted last week for a second prostitution charge. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day.

Black was accused in November 2020 was accused of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors, according to the Nov. 5, 2020, indictments. Court records show the offenses Black is accused of committing occurred on July 31, 2020.