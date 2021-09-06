Trial by fire: East Texans remember deadly 2011 Labor Day weekend wildfires

On Sept. 4, 2011 — the Sunday before Labor Day — The drought, the heat and the wind mixed, and East Texas went up in flames.

GLADEWATER, Texas — Ten years have passed since wildfires erupted across East Texas, leaving behind devastation and destruction. But when Jane McBride sits on a small concrete bench at the site of her former home, she feels her daughter and her granddaughter with her.

McBride says she chooses to focus her memories on the good when she thinks about the wildfires in 2011that claimed the lives of her 20-year-old daughter, Valerie, and her 19-month-old granddaughter, K’loe, in their Gladewater home.

“The main thing that I always think about is how lucky we are. Our family’s been very blessed,” she said. “That night, in fact, when we were out here and they had just found Valerie, I had a peace about me and the whole thing that I can’t really explain. There was nothing I could do but give it over to God. I thought, ‘I can either let this define me or I can make myself better.’ “

In the 10 years since, McBride has been part of self-help groups in which she strives to help others who are grieving. By sharing experiences, she said, it helps other people — and herself — to remember that they are never alone.