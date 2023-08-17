Trial continues for Tyler man accused of killing woman while driving intoxicated

Christopher Hardy Jr., is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with the death of his passenger Tamyra Campbell.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The trial for a Tyler man accused of causing the death of a 20-year-old woman while driving intoxicated in September 2021 continued Thursday morning in a Smith County courtroom.

Christopher Hardy Jr., is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with the death of his passenger Tamyra Campbell. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on Sept. 24, 2021 and remains jailed on bonds totaling $400,000.

The trial started Wednesday and is set in Judge Taylor Heaton's 475th District Court.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 24, 2021, police determined through an investigation that a black Dodge Charger driven by Hardy was traveling on Plantation Drive when it struck a parked vehicle at the intersection.

Campbell, of Tyler, was killed in the crash, while Hardy had minor injuries. Police gathered evidence showing Hardy was intoxicated when the crash happened.

TESTIMONY UPDATES:

The prosecution called Kendall Stump, a forensic scientist with the Texas Department of Public Safety, in Austin, to the stand. She said she's trained in screening for drugs and alcohol to determine what is in a person's system.

Her lab received a blood sample from Hardy after it initially was sent to the Tyler DPS lab. Stump said she found Delta 9 THC, which is the active ingredient of marijuana, in confirmation testing. She also noted there was 11-hydroxy, the main active metabolite of THC.

Stump testified the report appears to show a medium amount of the drugs but it's a significant amount.