GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A judge has moved the trial of a man accused of making terroristic threats against two local school districts through social media to September.

David Alexander Nelson, 20, of Longview, faces from two to 10 years in prison if convicted in the October 2018 threats on Kilgore and Longview high schools via the messaging app, Snapchat.

Nelson's trial had been set to begin Monday before 188th District Judge Scott Novy. The court on Monday reset the trial to Sept. 16. It was the second time the trial has been reset.

