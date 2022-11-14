Trial date set for suspended Smith County constable accused of stealing while serving eviction notice

Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks were among some of the state's witnesses that Judge Skeen swore in on Monday.

TYLER, Texas — The trial for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice has been set for early December.

Traylor-Harris is charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant.

During a court hearing on Monday in the 241st District Court, Traylor-Harris' lawyer asked for a postponement for further preparation with experts. Judge Jack Skeen Jr. then set a new trial date of Dec. 5.

Traylor-Harris, Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks were arrested in November 2021and they're all charged with official oppression and property theft.

An arrest affidavit details body camera footage of Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman stealing several items from a Tyler residence in late January last year while the resident, who was receiving an eviction notice, was away.

The stolen items included watches, ammunition, cash, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card, the affidavit read.

Also at the hearing, the prosecution said they were ready and asked for witnesses to be sworn in. Banks and Holman were among some of the state's witnesses that Skeen swore in on Monday.

Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July as Pct. 1 constable in July after a citizen filed a lawsuit to remove him from office. If convicted, that suspension will become permanent.