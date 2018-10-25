TYLER — The state and defense have rested their cases for the man accused of intoxication manslaughter in the February deaths of three adults and an unborn child on Texas Highway 110.

Gilberto Gomez, 27, of Saginaw. Gomez faces three charges of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the deaths of his passenger, Jeremy Boyd, and Korean pastor Jaewoong Jang, 34, and his wife, Mikyung Ji, 29, of Lindale. The charges have been enhanced to first-degree felonies and Gomez pleaded not guilty to all of them on Tuesday.

Doctor Priscilla Rogers who performed the autopsies of Boyd, Jang and Ji testified all had brain injuries.

She said Boyd had skull fractures and brain injuries to include a severed brain stem which she believes caused him to die when the impact occurred.

Rogers testified Ji and Jang suffered basal skull fractures internal injuries and internal bleeding. She said it is likely Ji survived the initial impact but died from her injuries and the fire.

After Smith County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Bullock admitted the death certificates as evidence, Roger told the jury the causes of death were blunt impacts and thermal injuries to the head, torso and extremities due to a motor vehicle collision and the manner of death as accident.

Gomez's defense attorney Thad Davidson recalled the lead crash investigator to the stand after the defense rested. The DPS trooper has testified at least three times in the trial.

Davidson pressed the trooper's crash investigation and went on to insist that Jang left his lane and hit Gomez, not the other way. Davidson questioned the trooper about his lack of using mathematical formulas to determine where the vehicles collided.

Davidson also eluded to the trooper's experience of investigating about 450 vehicle crashes and only 2 of those involved a fire.

Davidson previously objected to the troopers testimony being admitted as evidence because of his inexperience, however, 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen overruled the objections.

Davidson objected to the troopers experience during a hearing on Oct. 4 where Davidson questioned the validity of a manual that troopers are given to investigate a crash. He also questioned the trooper's knowledge of the author of the manual and even insisted the manual was not peer reviewed and therefore the trooper wasn't able to be an expert witness.

Skeen overruled all those objections prior to trial and Davidson continued to object to those during the three days of testimony.

During cross-examination Bullock sounded frustrated and insisted, that the trooper, one last time tell the jury how the crash occurred.

Bullock held up an enlarged copy of the crash diagram and the trooper said Gomez had left Fort Worth and was going south on Highway 110 to Tyler and Jang was driving north to Lindale.

He testified Gomez's Chevy Avalanche that weighs about 6,400 pounds crossed into the northbound lane and struck Jang's Toyota Camry. Then, the trooper said the Avalanche pushed it causing the momentum that made the gauge marks in the roadway.

He said the Avalanche caught on fire and spread to Jang's Toyota. The trooper said there was no doubt in his mind that is how the crash occurred.

