Trial for 91-year-old man accused of burning down vacant house set for July

Kermit Gabel was arrested Nov. 11, 2020 in connection with the fire and he remains in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

TYLER, Texas — The trial for a 91-year-old man accused of burning down a vacant house near downtown Tyler in November 2020 has been scheduled for next month.

Kermit Francis Gabel, of Tyler, is charged with arson in connection with a late-night fire on Nov. 6, 2020 at a vacant structure at 205 S. Beckham Ave.

Following a pre-trial hearing Friday, Gabel's jury trial was moved to July 18 with another pre-trial court date set for July 8, according to online criminal records.

The fire department was dispatched just after 11 p.m. to the Beckham Ave. incident where the structure fully involved in flames. Firefighters cleared the scene just after 2 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Prior to the fire at Beckham Avenue, firefighters responded to a fire at another vacant house in Tyler as well as an explosion and fire at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys that same night.