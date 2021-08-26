First trial of Smith County constable charged with prostitution, oppression set for next week

Judge Taylor Heaton said during a Wednesday morning hearing the trial for the prostitution charge in his court would begin Aug. 31.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The first jury trial for a Smith County constable charged with prostitution and official oppression will begin next week.

Joshua Black, who has served as Precinct 2 constable since 2019, is accused of offering to provide a woman with supervised visitation services in exchange for sexual favors, according to Nov. 5, 2020 indictments. Black was later arrested on Nov. 6 and released the same day.

