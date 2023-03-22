Trial of two East Texans charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot delayed

Ryan Nichols, 32, of Longview and Alex Harkrider, 36, of Carthage each face multiple federal charges.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The trial of two East Texas men charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has been delayed — but not because of reasons argued by one of the defendants.

Ryan Nichols, 32, of Longview and Alex Harkrider, 36, of Carthage each face multiple federal charges related to their conduct at the Capitol that day. Both men are former Marines.

A federal judge ruled this week that their trial, which originally was scheduled to begin March 27, can be delayed after a request by Nichols' attorney, Joseph McBride.