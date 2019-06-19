GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A jury trial has been postponed for a man accused of racing on a highway, manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Davin Blain Davis, 22, of Hallsville, was on the 124th District Court trial docket Monday, but the trial will be specially set for a later date, a court administrator said.

RELATED: 2 charged with racing, manslaughter in Longview have trials rescheduled

Davis and co-defendant Chad Palmer Malone were charged in the Sept. 27, 2017, wreck on U.S. 259 North that killed two 17-year-old passengers in Malone’s car: Malone’s sister, Rylee Malone, and fiancée, Meshebia Johnson. Another woman, Christa Wilson, was severely injured when she was ejected after the pickup she was driving was hit by Malone’s car.

RELATED: Longview man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2017 fatal racing wreck

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Marshall News Messenger.