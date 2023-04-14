Trial set for Jacksonville man accused of killing woman during 2021 Tyler daiquiri shop shooting

The shooting began when a fight broke out in the parking lot of New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler. Tylsha Brown was shot and killed while inside the restaurant.

The trial for a Jacksonville man accused of killing a woman during a shooting at a Tyler daiquiri shop in June 2021 should be on track to start in under two weeks.

Jaderick Willis, 23, is charged with murder in connection with the June 25, 2021 death of Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, who was out celebrating her birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler.

During a pre-trial hearing Friday morning, an attorney said the prosecution is ready for the current April 24 trial setting in the 114th District Court.

The defense said they plan to be ready for that date as well; however, they are working through some issues to get the original surveillance video from Tyler police.

Another man charged in connection with the shooting, Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. He was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, records show.

After the shooting, police investigators gathered evidence and named Lofton as a suspect and later Willis. Both turned themselves in to authorities.

Willis was also injured during the shooting and released after treatment at the hospital. After he spoke to the police, officers determined Willis as a suspect in the shooting.