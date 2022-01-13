Trial set for man accused of 2018 Tyler shopping center killing

Perdomo's jury trial is to set to begin in just under two weeks, Jan. 24, according to online court records.

The trial for a man accused of killing a 45-year-old man in a Tyler shopping center in 2018 has been set for later this month.

Kristian Perdomo, 28, of Tyler, has been in the Smith County Jail since Dec. 16, 2018 in connection with the shooting death of Bradley Brockman that same day at the Westwood Shopping Center at South Southwest Loop 323 and Chandler Highway in Tyler. His bonds total $2.25 million.

Perdomo's jury trial is to set to begin in just under two weeks, Jan. 24, according to online court records.

Brockman was taken to a hospital for his injuries, but he later died. Perdomo was arrested soon after the shooting.

In June 2020, Perdomo denied a plea agreement during a Zoom hearing. His defense attorney Brett Harrison said Perdomo wanted to have a jury trial.

At the time of Perdomo's arrest, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Perdomo was likely involved in a string of shootings that also happened in December 2018.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses told responding officers a suspect wearing a red bandana and a black hoodie approached Brockman. Bystanders then recalled hearing a gunshot and seeing Brockman fall.

The police document states Brockman was shot in the head.

Witnesses said the suspect walked to a silver 2000 Toyota Avalon, driving north on Loop 323. He was later pulled over and arrested by Tyler police on Highway 64, near Loop 49. The affidavit alleges the license plate had been altered.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a receipt for .380 ammunition, a tablet and a cell phone.

According to the affidavit, police discovered the car had been registered to Perdomo's mother. When police talked to Perdomo's mother, she said she was the owner of the car, but she allowed her son to drive.