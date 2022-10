Tyler businesses host Halloween activities this weekend

TYLER, Texas — Starbucks in Tyler invites community to trick-or-treat

One of Tyler's Starbucks locations is inviting the community to a Halloween activity on Friday night.

Starbucks, at 4790 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler, will have trick-or-treating inside and on the patio from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.