Trinity County deputies search for man, woman missing for over two weeks

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man and woman who officials believe disappeared involuntarily and have been missing for over two weeks.

Officials are seeking the public's help to find Clayton Waters, 56, and Karen Sue Waters, 60.

Clayton Waters was reported missing on Sept. 16 after he didn't report to work for several days. Through an investigation, deputies determined that Karen Waters is also missing.

The sheriff's office said an investigation led deputies to think their current absence and lack of communication was not voluntary. No indications of travel have been discovered, the sheriff's office said.

He is 6'1"and weighs 250 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5''5" and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

"We are asking for the public’s assistance and for anyone to come forward with any information that may lead to the whereabouts of Clayton or Karen Waters," the sheriff's office said.