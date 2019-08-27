TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — The Trinity County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban on Tuesday, according to the Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

The announcement was made the same day the Henderson County Commissioners Court also implemented the ban.

RELATED: Houston County issues burn ban

No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

To check out other counties in Texas with current burn bans, click here.

RELATED: Anderson County issues burn ban

RELATED: While burn bans may not be in effect, you should know these fire safety tips