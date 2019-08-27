TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — The burn ban issued for Trinity County has been lifted, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

The Trinity County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban on August 27.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

