Human remains identified as Liberty County man who went missing 4 years ago; death remains under investigation

According to officials, foul play is suspected and there are persons of interest linked to the disappearance of Christopher Michael Kopeski.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — Officials are investigating after human remains found in Trinity County were recently identified as a man who was reported missing four years ago out of Liberty County.

According to a Facebook post by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the remains have been identified as Christopher Michael Kopeski.

The Trinity County Sheriff's Office received a report on April 17, 2022 of a possible discovery of human remains by a man riding his four-wheeler while he was hunting off Trin-Lady Park.

Deputies determined the remains were of a human and obtained a search warrant for the property. Officials were able to recover more bones.

The identity of Kopeski was discovered through DNA analysis of the bones. Officials also discovered Kopeski was reported missing by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on March 28, 2019.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

Due to the amount of time, the remains were exposed to the environment. The cause of death has not been determined, officials said.