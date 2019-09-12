TRINITY, Texas — Trinity Independent School District says they evacuated the middle school and high school for one hour after a bomb threat was posted on the restroom wall.

According to Superintendent John Kaufman, Trinity ISD police and district administrators conducted an initial investigation and found no evidence of a legitimate threat.

"At this time, the investigation will continue and the individual responsible for posting the threat will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," Kaufman said in a statement. "The safety of our students and staff are of the utmost importance to us, therefore, we will take all threats seriously. At no time were any students or staff members in danger.:

The investigation is ongoing.