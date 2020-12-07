Trinity man arrested after pursuit with police, deputies

The chase did not result in any injuries.

TRINITY, Texas — The Trinity Police Department arrested a suspect Friday who allegedly led officers on a chase on Highway 19.

In a press release on Facebook, police said a man on a sports bike drove away from an officer on Highway 19 toward Lovelady. The biker then turned onto Farm-to-Market Road 230 back towards Trinity.

By this time, other officers as well as Trinity County deputies joined the pursuit. The suspect abandoned the bike when he tried to drive across a field and tried to escape on foot.

The suspect was quickly arrested and taken into custody.