x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Trinity man dies following single-vehicle crash

The crash occurred on Farm-to-Market 230 in Trinity.
Credit: TEGNA

TRINITY, Texas — A Trinity man has died following a single vehicle crash Thursday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred on Farm-to-Market 230 in Trinity.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at around  2:20 a.m., a 2002 Honda passenger car was traveling east at an unsafe speed. The vehicle drove off the roadway to the right and struck a tree. 

The driver has been identified as Rex Shelby, 56, from Trinity.

Shelby was transported to a Huntsville hospital where he was pronounced deceased.