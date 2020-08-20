Trinity man dies following single-vehicle crash

The crash occurred on Farm-to-Market 230 in Trinity.

TRINITY, Texas — A Trinity man has died following a single vehicle crash Thursday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred on Farm-to-Market 230 in Trinity.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at around 2:20 a.m., a 2002 Honda passenger car was traveling east at an unsafe speed. The vehicle drove off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

The driver has been identified as Rex Shelby, 56, from Trinity.