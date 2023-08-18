Children’s Health admin building put on lockdown after threat; employees working remotely, officials say

Officials said the building was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threat was received by a tenant in the building.

DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated with police information.

A Children's Health administrative building was placed on lockdown on Thursday after a threat was received by a tenant, officials confirmed to WFAA.

It happened at the Trinity Towers office building, which is located at Interstate 35E and Inwood Road.

There was no threat toward Children’s Health or any of their employees, the hospital spokesperson said. Children's Health added that, out of an abundance of caution, team members were asked to work remotely on Friday.

"Ensuring the safety of our team members is a top priority," Children's Health told WFAA.

Details about the incident on Thursday, including which tenant received the threat, were not clear.

In an update on Friday, Dallas police told WFAA that officers responded at approximately 3:20 p.m. Thursday to the 2700 block of North Stemmons Freeway for an active shooter call. Officers did not locate anyone shot or injured and confirmed there was not an active shooter, DPD said.