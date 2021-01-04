DPS trooper recently killed in the line of duty previously worked for 2 East Texas law enforcement agencies

In his final lifesaving act, Trooper Chad Walker’s organs were donated to save others. Funeral services are pending.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who died Wednesday after being shot in the line of duty previously held positions with two East Texas law enforcement agencies.

According to DPS, around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, March 26, Trooper Chad Walker, 38, was stopping to assist a driver near Mexia when he was shot multiple times. Trooper Walker was taken to a Waco-area hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

Trooper Walker was a loving husband and father to four children. He is a second generation peace officer. His career in law enforcement began in 2003 with the Groesbeck Police Department and continued as a member of the Athens Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Trooper Walker joined DPS in 2015 and was stationed in Groesbeck. He is the 223rd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.



In his final lifesaving act, Trooper Walker’s organs were donated to save others. Funeral services for Trooper Walker are still pending at this time.