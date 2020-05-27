NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Four state troopers in Nacogdoches County filed a lawsuit alleging they were told to enforce a quota system for arrests and stops.

According to the lawsuit, DPS Sergeant Robert Shugart unlawfully instructed troopers to make a certain number of arrests and traffic stops. The lawsuit also alleges Sgt. Shugart offered prizes for the most arrests and traffic stops.

When the activity was reported. Sgt. Shugart allegedly threatened punitive action to keep troopers from reporting it.

According to the suit, in Feb. 2018, Sgt. Shugart and Captain Michelle McDonald held an awards ceremony where the trooper with the most arrests was given a plaque, gift card and tumbler.

The suit also alleges Sgt. Shugart implemented a similar program in Shelby County. Troopers in Shelby County also complained of the quota system before Sgt. Shugart's transfer.

Four troopers refused to take part in the quota system. In October of 2018, two of the troopers reported the quota system and an investigation was launched. However, the lawsuit says the investigation was not a serious investigation and tried to cover-up the allegations.

The lawsuit says result of the investigation concluded there was "miscommunication" but nothing more.

During this time, Sgt. Shugart allegedly publicly yelled at the troopers for reporting the quota system. The suit alleges Sgt. Shugart continued to harass and even stalk the troopers. When one of the troopers attempted to apply for a promotion, Sgt. Shugart allegedly never responded to it as the commanding officer.

In April 2019, a new investigation was launched after the troopers filed a new complaint. All troopers provided documents and statements as a part of the investigation.

Later that month, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Shires asked Assistant Attorney General Lance Kutnick to launch a criminal investigation into the allegations against Sgt. Shugart. In the immediate aftermath, two of the troopers were transferred to Houston County, leaving Nacogdoches County understaffed.

In October, the troopers were told that Sgt. Shugart would remain in place. Further, the troopers were allegedly told that they would no longer be able to report the quota system to the Office of the Inspector General.

The lawsuit says the retaliation against the troopers continued following the investigation.

You can read the full lawsuit, including the claims against DPS, below: