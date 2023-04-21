DPS IDs East Texas man killed in Toll 49 crash

The investigation is ongoing.

TYLER, Texas — One person was killed and another was injured following a wreck on Toll 49 in Smith County Friday evening.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, trooper responded to a crash around 6:30 p.m. on Toll 49, about eight mile south of Tyler.

The preliminary investigation indicates a car, driven by Donald Dolan, 65, of Whitehouse, was traveling eastbound on Toll 49 and an SUV, driven by Concepcion Moreira, 36, of Jacksonville, driving westbound. DPS says the car veered off the roadway and struck a guardrail causing it to enter the westbound lane and collide with the SUV.

Dolan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moreira was treated at the scene and released.