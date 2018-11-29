SHELBY COUNTY — Authorities are searching for a suspect who led law enforcement officials on a car chase that began at around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to DPS, a trooper tried to stop a Cadillac SUV on Farm to Market 699 for a traffic violation when the driver fled from authorities.

The suspect continued his continued driving onto County Road 3853, near Joaquin, where he briefly stopped and let his two passengers get out of the Cadillac (they were detained by law enforcement and later released) before he continued driving away from authorities.

After a short distance, the suspect stopped the vehicle, backed into the DPS patrol vehicle and caused substantial damage.

That prompted the Trooper to discharge his weapon.

The suspect then got a rifle from his Cadillac and fired it, hitting the windshield of the marked DPS vehicle.

DPS said that the Trooper was uninjured during this incident.

Authorities are continuing to search the area for the suspect who drove away from the scene in the Cadillac.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the DPS Communications facility in Lufkin at 936-699- 7340.

This is an ongoing investigation.

