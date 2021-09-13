Tropical Storm Nicholas: How will it affect East Texas?

At 10 a.m., Tyler, Longview and much of East Texas remain in the storm's cone of uncertainty, meaning the weakened center of Nicholas could pass over the region.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Tropical Storm Nicholas, which popped up in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, is expected to make landfall on Texas' Coastal Bend sometime this afternoon or evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 10-20% chance that Tyler, Longview and the rest of East Texas could experience tropical storm-force winds at some point over the next three days. The NWS says the earliest likely arrival time of any tropical storm-force winds in East Texas would be around 8 a.m. Tuesday, though winds could arrive sooner, depending on the speed of the storm.

The National Weather Service office in Shreveport said Nicholas could lead to heavy rain and isolated flash flooding across the southern counties and parishes in East Texas and North Louisiana.

Given the current track, the threat for heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding may become more of a concern across parts of lower East Texas and North Central Louisiana by mid to late week, according to the NWS Shreveport office. They added that depending on later storm track and intensity, this threat could also expand farther north to include more of the region up to the Interstate 20 corridor. In addition, some weak and short-lived tornadoes may also be possible; as is the case with any inland tropical system.