Troubadour Festival to announce concert lineup during kickoff party

TYLER, Texas — A new country music and BBQ festival is coming to town and we couldn't be more excited!

The Troubadour Festival will host its inaugural East Texas event on Saturday, September 10, in Downtown Tyler.

But, before you flock to the square for some tunes and food, don't miss the kickoff party where the official festival lineup will be announced.

On Friday, July 1, organizers will announce the acts that will keep East Texans entertained all day and night! The lineup reveal party will take place at Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q from 8-11:30 p.m.

"Chris Colston, of Lindale, will be joined by fellow East Texas natives Joint Custody for a helluva party as we celebrate Tyler's first-ever Troubadour Festival lineup," festival organizers said.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. with Joint Custody set to play around 8:30 p.m. Colston will follow at approximately 10 p.m.

Tickets are $20, and everyone in attendance must have a ticket and wristband when doors open. All ticket sales are final.

ABOUT TROUBADOUR FESTIVAL