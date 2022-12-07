City of Troup issues boil water notice

The City will release another announcement when the water is suitable for drinking without any boiling.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROUP, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in July 2022 and is not related to the story.

The City of Troup has issued a boil water notice as of Aug. 11.

A line break within the water systems has led the city to issue a boil water notice in compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It is a six-inch water main burst, according to their Facebook update.

Residents are instructed to bring any water used for human consumption to a rigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. This ensures the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes in water used for drinking, cooking and ice production.

Those who do not want to boil their water, they may purchase bottled water or obtain water from a suitable source for consumption.

The City will release another announcement when the water is suitable for drinking without any boiling.