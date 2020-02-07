Troup man arrested after threatening off-duty Smith County deputy

Billy Joe Wilson, 37, of Troup was arrested for terroristic threat on a public servant.

A Troup man was arrested after threatening to kill an off-duty Smith County deputy.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, on June 29, just before noon, an off-duty Smith County deputy was at the Exxon convenience store located at 304 East Main in Whitehouse.

While parked at the fuel pump, the deputy observed a male, Billy Joe Wilson, 37, of Troup, staring at him from across the parking lot.

As the deputy was pumping gas into his personal vehicle, Wilson pulled his vehicle in front of the deputy’s vehicle, blocking him from leaving. Wilson walked towards the deputy pointing a finger at him.

Wilson yelled obscenities at the deputy before stating that he would kill him. He then returned to his vehicle and drove away.

Smith County Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Wilson for terroristic threat on a public servant with a bond set at $200,000.