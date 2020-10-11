Troup Middle School students transition to remote learning due to staff members in quarantine

All middle school students will be learning remotely through Nov. 30.

TROUP, Texas — Due to multiple staff members required to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 on campus, all students at Troup Middle School will transition to online learning.

"The impact from staff being required to quarantine is significant enough that we do not have available personnel to monitor all students," Superintendent Tammy Jones said

All students at the middle school will be learning remotely through Nov. 30.

The district says the number of students testing positive for COVID-19 has remained low.

"There are no students needing to quarantine related to this positive case," Jones said.

Troup Elementary and Troup High School will remain open.