TROUP, Texas — Troup Police Department is searching for an unidentified woman who was caught on camera shoplifting from a Brookshire's Grocery store in Troup.

According to Troup PD, the woman shoplifted on Sept. 26 at around 4:20 p.m.

Troup PD is asking for the public's help in identifying this suspect.