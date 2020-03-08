Troup Police Department searching for runaway teen

Danicka Lashun Ray, 14, was last seen on July 14.

TROUP, Texas — The Troup Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a runaway teen.

According to TPD, Danicka Lashun Ray, 14, was last seen on July 14.

Danicka has been in contact with her mother through Snapchat. Police believe she is staying with friends or family members.

If you have any information regarding Danicka's whereabouts, contact Lieutenant Shawn Murry by private message to the Troup Police Department home page, or by contacting Troup PD at 903-842-3211.