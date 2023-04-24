Troup police searching for runaway teen who may be with person she met online

It is believed Viola Frazier is staying with an unknown person(s) from the Dallas-Fort Wort area whom she met online.

TROUP, Texas — The Troup Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager.

According to the TPD, Viola McDaniel Frazier, 14, was last seen Sunday, April 23.

If you have any information regarding Frazier's location, please contact Lt. Shawn Murry by direct message on the Troup Police Department Facebook page or by contacting the TPD at (903) 842-3211.