TROUP, Texas — The Troup Police Department is seeking the help of the public in identifying a woman they say stole merchandise from a local dollar store.

According to the TPD, on Monday, around 1:30 p.m. an unidentified womaN cam into the Troup Dollar General and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the store.

The woman is described as standing 5'5" and weighing 160 pounds with dark hair and multiple tattoos. She was wearing a neon orange tank top and black capri pants. She was seen leaving the store in older model, dark-colored pickup truck.

If you recognize the person in the above photo, the TPD at (903) 842-3211.