Troup Public Works Director dies of COVID-19 complications

John Phillips has passed away after battling the virus for over a month, the city said in a statement on Facebook.

TROUP, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Troup announced that longtime employee and Public Works Director, John Phillips, died after a month of battling COVID-19.

"His laugh and smile and calming presence will be sorely missed each day by all of us in his City of Troup family," the city said in a statement on Facebook. "His dedication and professionalism was an example for us all."

Phillips, who was an employee of Troup for almost 13 years and served as the Public Works Director for the last 10, had also been named the City of Troup employee of the year for 2020. The annual Chamber of Commerce banquet was canceled due to COVID-19.

"His death is a personal, family loss for each of us," the statement continued. "We are thankful for his many years of service to the citizens of Troup."