Troup students, staff show support to injured football player Cooper Reid with special t-shirts

The shirt includes the Bible verse Exodus 14:14, “The Lord will fight for you. You need only to be still.”

TROUP, Texas — Wearing their "Praying for Cooper" t-shirts, Troup ISD students and staff showed their support to Cooper Reid Friday morning as he continues to recover from a head injury during last night's football game.

The shirt features the school district's maroon and white colors along with a silhouette of a football player and Reid's football jersey number 22. The shirt also has the Bible verse Exodus 14:14, “The Lord will fight for you. You need only to be still.”

This Friday night game is the first game that the Troup team will play without Reid.

As of Thursday evening, Reid, a junior at Troup High School, was resting peacefully as he receives treatment for his injury, according to a recent post in a Facebook group tracking Reid's progress and praying for his health.

"... We are praising God for all that he has done and will continue to do in Coop," the post read in part.

Reid is also the treasurer for Troup Ag and a member of the school's bass fishing team.

On Saturday, the Troup fishing team will be participating in a tournament at Lake Palestine. The team will be selling barbecue to raise money for the Reid family. Boats will launch at the Deep End Ramp in Anderson County.

Red Dirt Hat Co. announced Friday the company will release a limited edition online exclusive Cooper Reid hat Saturday. All proceeds will go toward the Reid family and medical costs.