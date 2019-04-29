POLK COUNTY, Texas — At least five students were injured after a Corrigan-Camden ISD school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Polk County.

According to DPS, the crash happened on US 59, south of Moscow, at about 7 a.m.

The school bus was preparing to stop with its lights on when a semi-truck, driven by 52-year-old Yong-Kwan Kim, hit the back of the bus.

Five of the eight students on the bus received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the bus, 53-year-old Yolonda Beal, was not injured. Kim was also not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.