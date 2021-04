Drivers should expect delays as the truck and its cargo are recovered and removed.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are responding to a major crash at the Rusk-Gregg County line.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a truck-trailer that was hauling vehicles overturned on the Highway 259 bypass around Kilgore.

Drivers should expect delays as the truck and its cargo are recovered and removed.