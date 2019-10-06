VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A trucker accused of sexually assaulting an East Texas teenager has been captured in Arizona.

According to the Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office, the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Joseph Nelson McCabe, 37, on two counts of sexual assault of a child. He was taken into custody Friday, according to a press release.

McCabe was indicted by a Van Zandt County grand jury in November 2017 for the alleged crime.

“On behalf of the citizens of Van Zandt County, I am extremely thankful to the Marshals Task Force," District Attorney Tonda Curry said. "This is exactly the type of case that cries out for the nationwide assistance the task force can offer. The task force officers’ willingness to adopt this case means that this accused sex offender is not driving up and down our interstates preying on other children.”