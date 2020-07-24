True Vine Brewing Company to close; drinks to-go only

You can still grab beer or wine-to-go at the Earl Campbell or On The Square locations, and your local store.

TYLER, Texas — True Vine Brewing Company is closed once again, but will still offer drinks to-go.

According to the company’s Facebook page, the closure comes after the new guidelines from Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).

"We look forward to seeing you guys again as soon as we can open up, and we know many other craft breweries have been hurt so much more than us," according to the company's Facebook page.

According to Texas Craft Brewers Guild, the economic and public health crisis brought on by COVID-19 and Governor Greg Abbott's new executive order threaten to decimate the Texas craft brewing industry.

Texas Craft Brewers Guild says one in three Texas craft breweries believe they will have to permanently close in less than three months. Two in three believe they will not make it to the end of the year.

The Texas Craft Brewers has created a petition to help keep small craft breweries afloat during this time.