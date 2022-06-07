Loved ones recall memories of mother of four killed in Tyler homicide

Wilkerson’s eldest son Chris Moore, 19, said his mother wouldn’t believe the amount of love and support being shown on her behalf.

TYLER, Texas — Jaci Wilkerson is remembered by her family, friends and co-workers as an empathetic, loving and "truly irreplaceable" woman.

The 40-year-old mother of four tragically died in her apartment on May 25 in what Tyler Police Department investigators say was a homicide. Through the darkness, Wilkerson's loved ones are bringing light to the Frankston woman who was so loved by everyone who knew her.

