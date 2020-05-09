Trump flotilla on Lake Palestine draws close to 100 boats, jet skis, other watercraft

In addition to the parade, a number of speakers addressed the crowd, urging them to go out and vote on Election Day.

TYLER, Texas — A flotilla of Trump supporters sped through the waters of Lake Palestine on Saturday, whooping and hollering at one another and waving any number of flags – from American ones to those featuring the thin blue line, and, of course, those touting 'Trump 2020' – on their way to a small rally held at Bella Vista.

Just after 1 p.m., the flotilla – made up of close to a hundred boats, jet skis and other watercraft – gathered near the Frankston Highway bridge, some with megaphones at the ready.

They were joined on land by a couple dozen other supporters who brought lawn chairs and lazed in the grass or on the sand, waving flags of their own and expressing excitement for the upcoming election.